Wright shines in debut as Orioles blank Angels 3-0

By DAVID GINSBURG

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Mike Wright took a three-hitter into the eighth inning of his major league debut, and the Baltimore Orioles ended the Los Angeles Angels' five-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory Sunday.

Adam Jones scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and added a two-run double in the eighth to help Baltimore salvage the finale of the three-game series and improve to 1-12 when scoring fewer than four runs.

Wright (1-0) allowed four hits, struck out six and walked none in 7 1-3 innings. After giving up an eighth-inning single to Matt Joyce, the right-hander was removed by manager Buck Showalter and walked off the mound to a standing ovation by many in the crowd of 41,733.

Brad Brach struck out the last two batters in the eighth, and Zach Britton worked the ninth for his eighth save.

