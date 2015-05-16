Diamond Hawks sweep James Madison

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Junior righthander Evan Phillips allowed one run on five hits and struck out six over seven innings as UNCW topped visiting James Madison, 5-1, in the Colonial Athletic Association season finale for both teams on Saturday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks will carry a three-game winning streak into next week's conference tournament and raised their record to 36-16 overall and 18-6 in the league. The Dukes capped their season with an 18-33 mark and 6-18 in the CAA.

Phillips (2-1) rolled through the Duke order, allowing just two runners to get into scoring position until the seventh when Brett Johnson homered. He had eight ground ball outs in the first six innings while fanning five over that same span.

JMU reliever Brandon Withers (2-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in three innings of relief.

Corey Dick and Terence Connelly had two hits apiece while Dick belted his sixth homer of the season. Connelly added a RBI single in a two-run seventh.

Chad Carroll and Johnson finished with two hits and Carroll stole his 27th base of the season.

Up next: The Seahawks head to Charleston, S.C., for the CAA tournament where they'll play either Northeastern or William & Mary at noon on May 21.

How it happened: Casey Golden broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer to center field off Withers in the third inning. For Golden, it was his sixth homer of the season.

Inside the box score: The Seahawks finished their home conference schedule undefeated at 12-0 ... JMU did not land its leadoff hitter on base in any inning ... UNCW advanced runners in 10-of-14 opportunities ... UNCW collected five two-out hits while JMU had two.

Notes: UNCW finishes the season with a 28-6 record at Brooks Field, it's the second time in the program's history they've finished with 28 home wins ... The Seahawks have won nine of their last 11 games against JMU ... Terence Connelly extended his on base streak to 23 games with a single in the second inning ... Phillips has struck out 11 over his last 10.2 innings while allowing just three runs, two earned.