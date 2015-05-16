Cape Fear Academy wins tennis State Championship - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear Academy wins tennis State Championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Cape Fear Academy boy's tennis team is once again State Champions.

The Hurricanes took home the NCISAA State Championship with a 5-0 victory over the Oneal School.

For CFA it's the programs seventh State Title in the last eight years.

