Saturday High School Playoff Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Saturday High School Playoff Scoreboard

High School Scoreboard (Source: WECT) High School Scoreboard (Source: WECT)

Baseball

Topsail 6, Eastern Guilford 2 F

Whiteville 9, Gates County 0 F

West Columbus 12, East Carteret 2 F

West Bladen 2, Edenton Holmes 1 F

Softball

Trask 1, East Columbus 0 F

North Brunswick 7, North Pitt 0 F

Heritage 10, Hoggard 3 F

Topsail 7, Northwood 1 F

Soccer

Whiteville 10, Hobbton 1 F

Powered by Frankly