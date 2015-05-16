North Brunswick wins 2A track and field championship

For the second straight year the North Brunswick men's track and field team has won the 2A State Championship.
The Scorpions 53 points, with runner-up Bunn at 37.
North Brunswick was led by Jayhlen Washington who won both the long jump and triple jump. Washington was the men's MVP.
For North Brunswick men's track and field it's the programs fourth-straight State Championship. The Scorpions have won back-to-back indoor and outdoor titles.
