Dunlap 5 RBI leads Diamond Hawks past James Madison

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Luke Dunlap drove in a career-high five runs, including a grand slam, as UNCW coasted by James Madison, 14-4, to win the series on Friday at Brooks Field.



The Seahawks picked up their eighth series win and improved to 35-16 overall and 17-6 in the Colonial Athletic Association. JMU, meanwhile, fell to 18-32 and 6-17 with its third straight loss.

Dunlap was one of five Seahawks with two-hit games, joining Zach Shields, Casey Golden, Corey Dick and Chris Gaffney. Shields and Gaffney both drove in two runs while Golden scored three runs.

UNCW starter Ryan Foster (6-1) fought through some early inning scoring threats by the Dukes to pick up the win. He tied a career-high with seven strikeouts while allowing four runs, two earned over six innings. He did not walk a batter.

Freshman reliever Justin Crump tossed three shutout innings for his first career save.

Kyle McPherson and Brett Johnson had three hits apiece for the Dukes, who held a 14-10 advantage in the hit column. Ky Parrott and Kyle Weston each had two hits while Kevin Husum scored twice.

(5/15/2015) Baseball Vs. James Madison

JMU's Derek Shifflett (0-5) took the loss, allowing nine runs, six earned, on seven hits and four walks in three innings of work. The Dukes committed five errors, walked eight and hit five batters.

Up next: Saturday will be the regular season finale for both teams. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. The Seahawks will honor and recognize seniors Corey Dick, Luke Dunlap and Jordan Ramsey prior to first pitch.

How it happened: UNCW broke open a two-run game with five runs in the fourth inning as 10 batters made their way to the plate. The Seahawks batted around the order three times on the night. Golden and Dunlap had RBI singles to highlight the frame.

Inside the box score: Both teams finished with six hits with RISP ... JMU had four leadoff hitters reach base while UNCW had three ... Seahawk hitters advanced runners in 19-of-29 opportunities.

Notes: The Seahawks improved to 27-6 at Brooks Field ... UNCW has now won at least 27 home games for the fourth time since 2004 ... The school record for home wins is 31 (2006) ... Dunlap's grand slam was the second of the season for UNCW (McDowell, Wake Forest, 2/22/15) ... Foster has won six of UNCW's 10 games won by starters this season ... UNCW scored 10 or more runs for the 12th time.