HS playoff scoreboard

Girls lacrosse
East Chapel Hill 11, Hoggard 12 F
Girls soccer
Green Hope 0 at Hoggard 3 F
Laney 1, Broughton 5 F
Terry Sanford 1, Topsail 0 F
Baseball
Leesville Road 3, Hoggard 1 F
New Hanover 1, Conley 3 F
North Brunswick 4, Fairmont 6 F
South Columbus 1, North Lenoir 4 F
Softball
South Central 11, Laney 5 F
West Brunswick 2, Swansboro 4 F
South Granville 6, South Columbus 2 F
Camden County 2, Whiteville 6 F
