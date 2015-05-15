HS playoff scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

HS playoff scoreboard

Girls lacrosse

East Chapel Hill 11, Hoggard 12 F

Girls soccer

Green Hope 0 at Hoggard 3 F

Laney 1, Broughton 5 F

Terry Sanford 1, Topsail 0 F

Baseball

Leesville Road 3, Hoggard 1 F

New Hanover 1, Conley 3 F

North Brunswick 4, Fairmont 6 F

South Columbus 1, North Lenoir 4 F

Softball

South Central 11, Laney 5 F

West Brunswick 2, Swansboro 4 F

South Granville 6, South Columbus 2 F

Camden County 2, Whiteville 6 F

