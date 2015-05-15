New stadium not on horizon for Hammerheads after USL design deal

USL soccer has signed a multi-year deal with HOK, a design, architecture, engineering and planning firm. USL soccer is the league that the Wilmington Hammerheads play in.

The partnership is a move to get all of its 24 clubs to play in soccer-specific stadiums by the end of the decade.

“The groundbreaking partnership with HOK provides the league and its clubs a tremendous partner with extensive stadium design and development experience at the highest level,” USL President Jake Edwards said in a news release Thursday. “A critical part of our strategic growth plan is to have all USL clubs as owners or primary tenants of soccer-specific stadiums by 2020. Not only will these new and upgraded stadiums add value to the league and each club ownership group, they will establish a permanent base for the clubs within their local communities. These venues will serve as cultural hubs and bring fans together in support of the clubs while offering state-of-the-art amenities and an unparalleled game-day experience.”

The Wilmington Hammerheads currently play in Legion Stadium, a facility that is owned by the city of Wilmington. The teams General Manager, Jason Arnold, believes the news is good for the league.

“We are very excited about the announcement. The league is trying to improve, and that is good news for us” said Arnold. “We are very happy playing at Legion Stadium, and believe that it is up to the leagues standards”.

Right now, the team has no plans of building its own soccer stadium, but is always looking for ways to upgrade the fans' experience.

USL said that in cases where the club does not own the facility, they will work with all parties to find the appropriate resolution.

