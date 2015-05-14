Seahawks clinch second-place with win over James Madison

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Terence Connelly drove in the go-ahead run in a three-run eighth inning for UNCW as the Seahawks clinched second-place in the Colonial Athletic Association with an 8-7 win over James Madison on Thursday at Brooks Field.

UNCW halted a four-game losing streak with the win and improved to 34-16 overall and 16-6 in the CAA. The Dukes dropped to 18-31 and 6-16 with the loss.

The Seahawks clinched a first round bye with the win and will play at noon on May 21 in Charleston, S.C., at Patriots Point in the CAA tournament.

Luke Dunlap had three hits, including two doubles, scored twice and drove in two to head up the Seahawk lineup. Corey Dick had two hits and knocked in four runs, including three on his fifth home run of the season. He added a RBI double in the eight to tie the game at 6-all. Steven Linkous added two hits and stole three bases.

Chad Carroll led the Dukes at the plate with two hits and scored three runs. Carroll, who is chasing Linkous for the CAA lead in stolen bases, collected three steals of his own to up his season total to 26.

(5/14/2015) Baseball Vs. James Madison

Jordan Ramsey (7-2) picked up the win in relief while William Shepley notched his second save of the season, striking out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth and UNCW clinging to a one-run lead.

JMU starter Aaron Hoover went the distance for a conference-leading third time, but took the loss to fall to 4-5.

Up next: The series continues on Friday with a 6 p.m. start.

How it happened: UNCW erased a four-run deficit in the sixth with four runs and struck again in the eighth with three runs to turn a 6-5 deficit into an 8-6 lead. Dunlap and Dick doubled to open the inning to tie it and Connelly singled to centerfield to score pinch runner Brian Mims with the go-ahead run. The third and final run came across the plate on a wild pitch.

Inside the box score: JMU opened three innings with walks and all three scored ... The Dukes had four, two-out hits while UNCW was 1-for-9 (Dunlap RBI single in 1st) ... The Seahawks went 7-for-14 with RISP ... JMU stranded 13 runners on base to UNCW's five ... UNCW pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters.

Notes: The Seahawks ran their record to 10-4 in one-run games and 10-0 at Brooks Field in conference play ... UNCW is 11-14 when trailing or tied after seven innings ... JMU dropped to 2-19 on the road ... The Seahawks have outscored their opponents, 67-26, in the eighth inning.