Eldridge was named CAA men's golf Rookie-of-the-Year

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW freshman Thomas Eldridge was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie-of-the-Year and also earned a spot on the league's second-team all-conference squad following a strong performance at the conference championships in April.

Eldridge became the seventh Seahawk to earn Rookie-of-the-Year honors with the last being Payne McLeod in 2011.

Eldridge, a native of Raleigh, N.C., led the Seahawks with a 74.57 stroke average while playing in all 28 rounds over the course of 10 events. He posted a pair of top-10 finishes, including a fourth-place finish at the CAA Championships at St. James Plantation. His other top-10 was a ninth-place showing at the Rees Jones Intercollegiate.

“I am excited that Thomas was voted the CAA Rookie of the Year as well as second-team All-CAA. Winning Rookie of the Year was a goal of his to start the season and it's exciting to see someone with an amazing work ethic that excels in the classroom and on the golf course be recognized by the CAA coaches. I look forward to watching him grow both on and off the course during his career at UNCW.”

Jens Geweke, a senior, was named to the All-Academic squad.

UNCW's previous CAA Rookie-of-the-Year winners: Bill Lewis (2002), Tony DiBitetto (2003), Will Shambley (2005), Josh Brook (2008), Stefan Brewer (2010), Payne McLeod (2011)