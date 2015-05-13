Wright called up to Baltimore

Former Whiteville baseball standout Michael Wright is getting his chances in the Major Leagues.
Wednesday the Baltimore Orioles called up Wright from AAA-Norfolk. While he is one the roster, he didn't pitch in the O's 6-1 win over Toronto.
Wright earned his chances by putting up great numbers for the Tide. He was 3-0 with a 2.62 era in six starts. He struck out 30 in 30 innings pitched.
Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.