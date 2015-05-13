High School playoff scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School playoff scoreboard

5-13-2015

Girl's Soccer

4a

Northside Durham 1, Laney 7 F

Riverside 0, Hoggard 6 F

New Hanover 0, Sanderson 1 F

3a

Morehead 3, Topsail 4 F

West Brunswick 1, Cardinal Gibsons 5 f

2a

1a

Trask 0 Woods Charter 8 F

Union 0, Lejeune 5 F

Research Triangle 0, Wllace-Rose Hill 1 F

Kestral Heights 3, West Columbus 1 F

Softball

4a

Hoggard 9, Northern Durham 0 F

3a

Northeast Guilford 3, Topsail 4 F

Union Pines at West Brunswick

2a

Southern Vance 0, North Brunswick 8 F

Northside 11, East Bladen 7 F

West Bladen 11, Washington 1 F

1a

Gates County at East Columbus

Southside 0, Whiteville 11 F

SE Halifax 0, Trask 16 F

Baseball

4a

Ashley 0, Cape Fear 5 F

New Hanover 4, South View 2 F

3a

South Johnston 4, West Brunswick 1 F

2a

Greene Central 0, North Brunswick 4 F

South Columbus 5, Clinton 0 F

East Bladen 2, Croatan 10 F

West Bladen 2, Ayden-Grifton 0 F

1a

Union 0, Whitevile 14 F

Jones 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 18 F

West Columbus 11, Greenville Central 0 F
