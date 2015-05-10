Rickie Fowler delivers major performance to win Players

By DOUG FERGUSON



AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - There was nothing overrated about Rickie Fowler at The Players Championship.

Criticized this week by his peers as an underachiever, Fowler answered with the greatest finish in the 34-year history at the TPC Sawgrass. He rallied from a five-shot deficit on the back nine by playing the final six holes in 6-under par. In a three-hole playoff, he took on every shot. And he made birdie from inside 6 feet three times Sunday on the island-green 17th.

The last one made him a sudden-death playoff winner over Kevin Kisner, who matched him shot-for-shot until the last one.

Sergio Garcia who had a putt to win in regulation, earlier was eliminated in the three-hole playoff.

