Cougars sweep Diamond Hawks

UNCW Press Release

MOUNT PLEASANT, South Carolina - Rob Butler homered twice and reliever Carter Love stymied UNCW over 5.1 innings as 18th-ranked College of Charleston finished off a sweep of the Seahawks with an 11-7 win to clinch the Colonial Athletic Association regular season title on Sunday.

The Cougars claimed the regular season crown by finishing off the sweep of the Seahawks. CofC improved to 38-10 and 19-2 in the CAA while the Seahawks fell to 33-15 overall and 15-6 in the league. The sweep was also UNCW's first time being swept on the road in conference play since 2011 when it dropped three at James Madison.

Love (5-0) allowed just one run over his outing, scattering four hits, walking one and striking out two.

Cory Gantz (1-3) took the loss for UNCW, allowing five runs on five hits in a span of six hitters in the Charleston breakout third inning.

Butler finished with three hits as did Nick Pappas. Butler also collected three runs batted in with two coming off a homer in the third inning.

Steven Linkous and Andy Austin were two of four Seahawks to have at least two hits. Linkous scored twice and knocked in two.

Up next: The Seahawks close out their non-conference schedule with a 6 p.m. start at North Carolina on May 12.

How it happened: The Cougars sent 10 batters to the plate in the third inning and six would score as Charleston took a 9-5 lead. CofC roughed up losing pitcher Cory Gantz for five of those runs on five hits

Notes: The road sweep was the second this season against UNCW after also being swept at Florida State (Feb. 27-Mar. 1).