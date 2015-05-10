Hammerheads fall 1-0 at St. Louis

USL Pro Press Release

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Sam Fink scored off a corner kick late in the second half and Saint Louis FC registered its first home win of the season, knocking off Wilmington Hammerheads FC 1-0 at World Wide Technology Soccer Park on Saturday night.

With the win, Saint Louis FC improved to 3-2-1 (10 points) on the season and secured its second consecutive victory. Wilmington fell to 1-4-2 (5 points) with the loss.

The game was scoreless until the 82nd minute, when Fink netted his first goal of the season and the eventual game-winner. Mike Roach whipped in a corner kick from the right side, and Fink rose highest to head home from six yards.

In goal, Alec Kann made six saves to earn his first clean sheet with Saint Louis. Kann made several key saves to keep the hosts in the game, including a sprawling stop to deny Sunny Jane on a free kick early in the second half.

Before Fink's goal, Bryan Gaul had the best chance of the match for Saint Louis, seeing a shot from 12 yards saved by Wilmington goalkeeper Andre Rawls in the ninth minute.