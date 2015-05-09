Red Sox hire Carl Willis as new pitching coach

TORONTO (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have hired Carl Willis as their new pitching coach, reuniting him with manager John Farrell.

The Red Sox made the announcement Saturday after their 14th loss in 20 games, 7-1 loss to Toronto. They began the day with an AL-worst 4.95 ERA.

Willis was working as the pitching coach for Cleveland's Triple-A team in Columbus. He takes over after Juan Nieves was fired Thursday, and will join the Red Sox on Sunday for the series finale against the Blue Jays.

Willis previously was the pitching coach for Cleveland and Seattle.

Farrell was the director of player development and worked with Willis for several years. Before Saturday's game, Farrell praised his former colleague for his "ability to connect with many different types of individual personalities."

The 54-year-old Willis was a reliever for nine years in the majors, finishing in 1995.

