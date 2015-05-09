Late home run leads Cougars past Seahawks 5-4

UNCW Press Release

MOUNT PLEASANT, South Carolina - Alex Pastorius belted a one-out home run in the seventh inning to lift conference-leading College of Charleston to a 5-4 win over UNCW to win the Colonial Athletic Association series on Saturday at Patriots Point.

The Cougars moved to 37-10 with the win and 18-2 in the CAA. CofC now leads the Seahawks, who dipped to 33-14 and 15-5 with the loss, by three games in the conference standings.

UNCW's Gavin Stupienski had three hits and drove in two runs, one coming in the top of the seventh that tied the game at four-all. Steven Linkous and Zach Shields added two hits apiece. Kennard McDowell connected on his fourth homer of the season in the fourth inning.

Carl Wise collected three hits and drove in two runs while Ryan Brown added two hits and scored twice at the top of the order.

Reliever Nathan Helvey (7-3) picked up the win for CofC, striking out three and not allowing a hit over 2.2 innings.

Jordan Ramsey (6-2) took the loss, allowing the home run in the seventh. He struck out three in 2.1 innings.

Up next: The series concludes with a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.

How it happened: Pastorius belted his eighth homer of the season off a 2-1 offering from Ramsey in the seventh with one out to put CofC in front, 5-4. UNCW had tied the game with two runs in the top of the inning.

Inside the box score: Neither team excelled in getting it leadoff hitter on base with both doing so twice ... Both teams had three two-out hits, but CofC plated three two-out RBI's with Wise collecting two of them ... Pastorius had just one hit, the homer, but advanced base runners into scoring positon with each of his other three at-bats ... UNCW starter Ryan Foster pitched into the sixth and recorded 10 ground ball outs.

Notes: The Seahawks fell to 9-4 in one-run games and 8-8 in road games ... Stupienski finished a triple short of hitting for the cycle ... Linkous posted his 21st multiple hit game ... Terence Connelly singled in the fourth inning to extend his on base streak to 18 games ... UNCW's bullpen now owns a record of 24-8.