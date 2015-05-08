Charleston powers past Diamond Hawks 13-4

UNCW Press Release

CHARLESTON, South Carolina - College of Charleston's Taylor Clarke struck out 10 batters and limited UNCW to four hits over 8.1 innings as the 18th-ranked Cougars rolled past the Seahawks, 13-4, in the opener of a key Colonial Athletic Association series on Friday at Patriots Point.

Charleston (36-11) improved to 17-2 in the CAA with the win and pushed its lead to two games ahead of the Seahawks (33-13), who dipped to 15-4. The Seahawks lead third-place Northeastern by four games with five to play as they pursue a top-two seed.

Clarke ran his record to 11-1 with the win, retiring 14 straight Seahawks between the third and seventh innings. The righthander was struck for three runs in the first inning, but all were unearned.

UNCW's Nick Monroe was tagged with the loss to fall to 3-3. Monroe didn't make it out of the second inning as CofC plated five runs on four hits to take a 6-3 lead.

CofC's top five hitters combined to go 13-for-21 on the night. Leading the way were Ryan Brown and Carl Wise with three hits apiece while Rob Buttler and Nick Pappas drove in three runs each.

Luke Dunlap tripled in three runs in the first inning and added a single in the ninth to lead UNCW at the plate. Kennard McDowell added two hits.

Up next: The series continues on Saturday with a 1 p.m. start due to expected rain later in the afternoon.

How it happened: CofC roughed up Monroe for five runs in the second inning as 10 hitters made their way to the plate. Alex Pastorius keyed the outburst with a two-run single.

Inside the box score: CofC scored eight runs with two outs ... The Seahawks struck out more than 10 times for the 16th time this season ... UNCW's pitchers placed the leadoff hitter on base in 6-of-8 innings while UNCW was 1-for-9 ... UNCW was 1-for-8 with RISP while CofC was 10-for-21.

Notes: The loss snapped a brief four-game winning streak for UNCW ... CofC now leads the series 8-7 and owns a 5-1 mark at Patriots Point ... Gavin Stupienski's 33-game on base streak came to a halt ... That streak ranks fourth on UNCW's single season list.