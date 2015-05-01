Austin single gives Diamond Hawks walk of win

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW has had some great rallies this season to win, but hadn't had a bottom of the ninth win until Andy Austin's pinch hit single with two out in the ninth lifted the Seahawks to a 4-3 win over Delaware on Friday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks ran their record to 31-12 overall and 13-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association while the Blue Hens had a three-game CAA winning streak halted to drop to 18-18 and 7-9.

UNCW reliever Jordan Ramsey (5-1) picked up the win striking out the only batter he faced in the top of the ninth. Starter Nick Monroe struck out a career-high nine and walked just one in a season-long 8.1 innings.

UD reliever Taylor Mahoney (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing both ninth-inning runs on two hits and a walk. Starter Adam Davis held the Seahawks in check during his 7.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits.

Norm Donkin held game-high honors with three hits and scored twice. No other Blue Hen had a multiple hit game.

Kennard McDowell collected two hits to pace UNCW while Steven Linkous singled, walked twice and score twice.

Up next: The series continues at 2 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday the Seahawks will don pink uniform tops for their annual Molly Maid Pink Game. The shirts will be auctioned off during the game with the proceeds benefiting the Pretty in Pink Foundation. First-pitch on Sunday will also be at 2 p.m.

How it happened: In the ninth with two out and Terence Connelly on second base, pinch hitter Zach Canada drew the Seahawks even at 3-all when he tripled off the center field wall off Mahoney. The Blue Hens turned to closer Luke Alicknavitch and UNCW countered with Austin in a pinch hitting roll. Austin fell behind 1-2 in the count and then lined a single into center field, scoring Canada with the winning run.

Inside the box score: Monroe allowed just one leadoff hitter to reach safely (Lopes, 2nd inning single) … UD went 1-for-7 with RISP while the Seahawks were 3-for-6 … Three of UNCW's four runs came with two outs … The win was UNCW's first when trailing after eight innings … The Seahawks improved to 21-8 when their opponent scores first.

Notes: The Seahawks improved to 30-17 all-time against UD and 16-9 at Brooks Field … Gavin Stupienski pushed his on-base streak to 31 games with a walk in the first inning … UNCW is now 23-6 at home and 9-3 in one run games.