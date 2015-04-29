Malik Pugh leaving UNCW basketball program

Malik Pugh is leaving the UNCW men's basketball program after just one season. UNCW Senior Associate Athletic Director Joe Browning confirmed that Pugh has been released from his scholarship.

Sources have confirmed that Pugh plans to transfer to Tennessee-Marin University. Per NCAA rules Pugh will have to sit out next season, but will have three years to play for the Skyhawks.

As a freshman at UNCW Pugh played in 27-of-32 games, and averaged 2.8 points per-game.

