Nigel Holley headed to East Tennessee State

Former New Hanover basketball standout Nigel Holley is headed to East Tennessee State University. Holley spent the past two years at Vincennes University, one of the top Junior Colleges in the Country.

As a sophomore Holley played in 33 games for the Trailblazers and averaged 3 point and 3 rebounds per game. This past season Vincennes had a 33-2 record, advanced to the Junior College National Tournament.

As a senior at New Hanover in 2013, the 6-8 forward averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks per-game.

He will have two years of eligibility to play at East Tennessee State.

