Cody Stanley makes Major League debut

It's a day that former UNCW catcher Cody Stanley will never forget. Sunday the St. Louis Cardinals called Stanley up from Triple-A Memphis.

The Clinton native replaced pitcher Adam Wainwright on the team's 25-man roster. Stanley made the most of his Major League debut. In the 8th inning Stanley singled off Jonathan Broxton in his first at bat.

The Cardinals selected Stanley in the 4th round of the 2010 Major League Baseball draft.

Stanley joins Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Chris Hatcher as the only former Seahawks currently in the Majors.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.