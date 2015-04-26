Diamond Hawks split doubleheader with Elon

UNCW Press Release

ELON, North Carolina – Zach Shields had four hits, including a home run, scored three runs and knocked in three as #22 UNCW topped Elon, 14-6, in the second game to earn a Colonial Athletic Association doubleheader split on Sunday at Latham Park. Elon claimed the series with a 9-3 win in the opener.

The Seahawks moved to 29-11 overall and 12-3 in the CAA while the Phoenix stand at 22-20 and 11-7 in the league.

Casey Golden and Luke Dunlap added three hits apiece for UNCW with Dunlap scoring twice and knocking in three. For Shields, it was his second homer of the season and he lifted his batting average to .354.

Nick Zammarelli went 4-for-4 for Elon and belted his fifth homer of the season, a three-run shot late in the game.

Jordan Ramsey (4-1) picked up the win out of the bullpen with two innings of shutout baseball.

EU reliever Sean Byrnes (1-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits over 2.1 innings.

In the opener, UNCW starter Ryan Foster (4-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing seven runs, just four earned, on seven hits over three innings.

Lucas Bakker (4-5) allowed three runs, none after the second inning, on eight hits in 5.2 innings of work for the win.

Up next: The Seahawks host Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. on April 28, in the only game between the two programs this season.

How it happened: Game 1: Elon plated four runs in the second inning to take a 6-3 lead against Foster. That four run frame would allow the Phoenix to score seven unanswered runs and win the opener, 9-3.

Game 2: Trailing 3-0 after two innings, the Seahawks would score three in the third inning. Dunlap singled in a run and Connelly tripled in the final run. UNCW would score the next 11 runs and take a 14-3 lead after seven and one-half innings.

Inside the box score: Game 1: UNCW landed its leadoff hitter on base in 4-of-7 seven innings, but went 2-for-10 with RISP … Elon collected six two-out RBI's while going 5-for-12 with two outs.

Game two: UNCW went 8-for-24 with RISP and 13-for-33 with runners on base … The Seahawks advanced base runners in 24-of-37 plate appearances.

Notes: Steven Linkous raised his season stolen base total to 22 … Gavin Stupienski extended his on-base streak to 29 games … UNCW dropped its first conference series of the season and averted a sweep … The Seahawks improved to 7-6 on the road … UNCW walked a season-high 11 times in the nightcap and both teams combined for 20 walks.