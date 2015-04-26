UNCW's Eldridge finishes 4th at CAA Men's Golf Championship

UNCW Press Release

SOUTHPORT, North Carolina – Freshman Thomas Eldridge finished fourth in the individual standings and UNCW wound up fourth on the team leaderboard following Sunday's final round of the 2015 Colonial Athletic Association Men's Golf Championship at St. James Plantation.

The Seahawks ended up with a three-round total of 301-298-296=895 to trail defending champion College of Charleston (293-293-287=873) by 22 strokes. William & Mary (304-298-291=893) and James Madison (302-296-295=893) tied for second place in the team standings.

“We needed a pretty amazing performance today and, unfortunately, that didn't happen,” said Matt Clark, UNCW's seventh-year head coach. “It was critical that we got off to a hot start to put the pressure on the College of Charleston. We started to press a little bit and tried to do more than what we could, and it didn't work.

“It was a tough day for us and a tough way to end the year, but it's something we can learn from heading into next fall.”

The Seahawks, featuring three freshmen, one sophomore and one junior in the lineup, carded their best round of the three-day event with the 296 total and finished at 31-over-par for the tournament. The tournament was played on the Par 72, 6,784-yard Founders Course layout.

Eldridge, a graduate of Millbrook High School in Raleigh, shot a 4-over 76 on Sunday for fourth place individually with a 3-over 71-72-76=219 total.

“It was very positive for Thomas to be in the hunt the whole tournament,” said Clark. “You have to deal with a lot of emotions in that position and Thomas had a chance to experience that. It should be exciting for Thomas and his teammates to be in that position. That experience will be priceless and should pay big dividends the rest of his career.”

Charleston swept the first three places on the individual leaderboard to break away for a 20-stroke victory. John Jonas led wire-to-wire over the three rounds to take home medalist honors with a 70-72-73=215 result over teammates Zach Munroe (76-75-67=218) and Josh Lorenzetti (71-74-73=218).

Junior David Kostyal and freshman Trey Guy turned in their best rounds of the tournament on the final day for the Seahawks, with each shooting a 1-over 73. Kostyal tied for 18th and Guy tied for 20th in the 45-man field.

The Seahawks notched a pair of eagles in the final round. Guy eagled the Par 5, 515-yard 11th hole and freshman Ross Robison fired his second eagle of the tourney by mastering the par 5, 585-yard 14th hole.

Final Round CAA Chip-Ins: The fourth place finish matched UNCW's standing in the 2014 tourney…Thomas Eldridge's fourth place finished also matched the result last year by Payne McLeod…UNCW played the par 5 holes better than any team in the event, finishing at -11 on lengthy holes…The Seahawks also finished second behind Charleston with 44 birdies and paced the field with three eagles…David Kostyal led all players on Par 5's with a -7 finish….Kostyal tied medalist John Jonas with 12 birdies in the tournament.

2015 CAA Men's Golf Championships | Final Results – April 26, 2015

Team Standings: 1. Charleston, 293-293-287=873; T2. William & Mary, 304-298-291=893; T2. James Madison, 302-296-295=893; 4. UNCW, 301-298-296=895; 5. Elon 312-290-294=896; 6. Delaware, 306-296-296=898; 7. Drexel, 313-296-294=903; 8. Towson, 311-306-294=911; 9. Hofstra, 344-301-299=944.

Individual Standings (Top 10): 1. John Jonas, Charleston, 70-72-73=215; T2. Josh Lorenzetti, Charleston, 71-74-73=218; T2. Zach Munroe, Charleston, 76-75-67=218; 4. Thomas Eldridge, UNCW, 71-72-76=219; T5. Christopher Crawford, Drexel, 77-70-73=220; T5. Kyle Martin, Delaware, 73-73-74=220; T5. Austin Morrison, William & Mary, 72-76-72=220; 8. Jon Weiss, James Madison, 74-73-74=221; T9. Ryan Cole, James Madison, 76-75-71=222; T9. Jonathan Dilanni, Elon, 77-69-76=222; T9. Alex Hicks, William & Mary, 78-76-68=222.

UNCW Individual Results/Standings: 4. Thomas Eldridge, 71-72-76=219; T18. David Kostyal, 75-78-73=226; T20. Patrick Cover, 78-73-76=227; T20. Trey Guy, 77-77-73=227; T30. Ross Robison, 82-76-74=232.