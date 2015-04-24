Diamond Hawks fall 14-3 at Elon

UNCW Press Release

ELON, North Carolina – Elon scored in each of the first five innings to back the strong pitching of Nick Beaulac as the Phoenix raced past #22 UNCW, 14-3, on Friday in a Colonial Athletic Association series opener at Latham Park.

The Phoenix improved to 21-19 overall and 10-6 in the CAA with their third straight win. The Seahawks dipped to 28-10 and 11-2.

Beaulac (4-1) earned the win for Elon as the reigning CAA Rookie-of-the-Week struck out eight and allowed just three runs, two earned, on four hits and three walks.

Offensively, Casey Jones collected four hits and knocked in three runs while Andy Moore added three hits and scored twice.

Terence Connelly had two hits for the Seahawks while the top five spots in the order combined to go 0-for-12.

UNCW starter Nick Monroe (3-2) took the loss, lasting just 3.1 innings and allowing six runs, five earned, on seven hits and a walk.

Up next: The series continues on Saturday with a 1 p.m. start.

How it happened: The game was tied 1-all until the bottom of the second when Elon would score seven runs over the next four innings. James Venuto ignited the outburst with a two-run homer to right off Monroe, it was his seventh homer of the season.

Notes: The loss was UNCW's first in a CAA series opener this season … UNCW reliever Austin Easter struck out a season-high six over three innings of work … Gavin Stupienski scored twice and reached twice, extending his on-base streak to 26 games … UNCW pitching tied a season-high with 14 runs allowed and a season-high 16 hits … Steven Linkous stole two bases to raise his season total to 21.