Kelly Williamson named West Brunswick football coach

For the second straight year West Brunswick has gone south of the border to find a head football coach. Former Latta coach Kelly Williamson will take over the coaching duties for the Trojans according to Athletic Director Jimmy Fletcher.

"We are so excited to have hired Kelly Williamson as our new Head Football Coach," said Fletcher. "He has an excellent resume and an impressive record. We are pleased that Coach Williamson is a member of our community and will be ready to start building our football program immediately. His knowledge of football and the community will be a tremendous asset to the stability of our program."

The move comes just a day after Williamson resigned from Latta. Williamson went 16-26 with the Vikings and led them to back-to-back playoff appearances the past two seasons for the first time since 2002-2003.

Prior to Latta, Williamson coached at Dillon Christian, and led the school to a pair of SCISA state championships.

"I can't wait to dig in and get started. I look forward to working with the kids on the field. West Brunswick will get 100% from me as a coach," explained Williamson. "I am very honored to be a part of the West Brunswick High School coaching staff. Now let's have a BIG Year!"

Williamson replaces Bob Hanna, who resigned after just one season at West Brunswick. He takes over a Trojan program that finished 5-7 a year ago.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.