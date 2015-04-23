Tar Heels outlast Diamond Hawks 6-5 in 12 innings

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW's 10-game winning streak came to a halt on Wednesday as North Carolina was able to take advantage of a balk to score the go-ahead run in a 6-5 win over the Seahawks at Brooks Field.

The Tar Heels won their third straight to improve to 26-15 while the Seahawks dropped to 28-9.

UNC reliever Trent Thornton (3-4) earned the win after holding the Seahawks scoreless over 2.2 innings. He scattered two hits and walked two while striking out three.

Freshman reliever Justin Crump (0-1) took the loss after allowing a run on two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Brian Miller finished with three hits to lead North Carolina, who built a 5-1 lead after 2 and 1/2 innings.

Steven Linkous was one four Seahawks with two hits. He walked three times and stole three bases. Casey Golden added two hits and drove in two.

Up next: The Seahawks visit Elon this weekend in conference play. The series opens Friday with a 6:30 p.m. start.

How it happened: Tyler Ramirez opened the 12th with a single and moved into scoring position following a sacrifice bunt. Crump then sent a pitch to the back stop during an intentional walk to move Ramirez to third. A throwing error on a swinging third strike put runners on the corners and Ramirez scored one batter later when Crump failed to complete a throw to first on an attempted pickoff.

Inside the box score: Both teams went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position … UNCW held UNC to one hit with two outs.

Notes: UNCW's 10-game winning streak was the longest since 2008 … 12 innings was the longest game since 2012 when the Seahawks and VCU played a 12-inning affair … Eight were used by the Seahawks … Wednesday's attendance was a season-high 3,581.