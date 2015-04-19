Matt Kenseth ends 51-race drought with win at rainy Bristol

By JENNA FRYER



AP Auto Racing Writer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - Matt Kenseth ended a 51-race drought Sunday night at rain-soaked Bristol Motor Speedway.

The start was delayed nearly 90 minutes because of rain and the race was stopped three times as NASCAR desperately attempted to get a complete the show.

NASCAR succeeded - the race went 11 laps past the scheduled 500 because of a quick rain shower. Instead of calling it, NASCAR parked the cars on pit road and quickly dried the track for a two-lap overtime sprint.

Kenseth, the pole-sitter, got a terrific jump on the restart and wasn't challenged in part because of Jeff Gordon's poor restart. Jimmie Johnson slid past Gordon to take second place, and Gordon finished third.

Kenseth crossed the finish line some nine hours after the race began.

