Matt Kenseth ends 51-race drought with win at rainy Bristol

Times and locations for the 2017 NCHSAA High School football State ChampionshipsMore >>
New Hanover’s Earl Smith, East Duplin’s Battle Holley, and Kevin Motsinger of Wallace-Rose Hill all have at least one thing in common.More >>
UNCW sophomore guard Timber Tate has been named Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for the week ending Dec. 3.More >>
New Hanover High head football coach Earl Smith has won hundreds of games during the course of his 35-year career, but there is one game that has eluded Smith: a state championship.More >>
The New Hanover Wildcats football team is headed to the 3AA state championships after beating Eastern Guilford 32-29 in the East final Friday night at Legion Stadium.More >>
