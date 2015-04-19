UNCW women's golf finishes 6th at CAA Championship

UNCW Press Release

SOUTHPORT, North Carolina – Junior Annette Lyche (Baerum, Norway) carded an even-par score of 72 to lead UNCW to a sixth place finish at the Colonial Athletic Association Women's Golf Championship after the final round at St. James Plantation on Sunday afternoon.

Led by Lyche, the Seahawks finished with a three-round total of 940 after shooting a 322 in the final round. College of Charleston claimed its second consecutive conference title after shooting a 289 in the final round to end the three-day event with an 881 team score.

Junior Andrea Slane (Greak Oak H.S./Temecula, Calif.) of Delaware won the individual championship after finishing with an outstanding seven-under par score of 209, including a five-under par round to close out the tournament.

Lyche finished in sixth place after ending the tournament with a three-round score of 221 (+5). Freshman Alaina Yeatts (Trinity School/Durham, N.C.) earned a share of 15th place after finishing with a five-over par round of 77 while senior Mallory Warrick (Fike H.S./Wilson, N.C.) ended the tournament with an 85 to earn 25th place.

Freshman Chandler Danielson (West Henderson H.S./Etowah, N.C.) earned 36th place after firing an 88 in the final round for the Seahawks, who were forced to play with just four players after freshman Kayla Thompson (West Bladen H.S./Clarkton, N.C.) withdrew for the final round due to injury.

Notes: Lyche finished the tournament tied for second with 10 birdies, including four in the final round … The Seahawks recorded 31 birdies in the three-day tournament, which ranked second among the tournament field … College of Charleston finished just two strokes shy of matching the CAA Championship record, which was set by UNCW in 2008 with an 879 team score … Slane set a CAA Championship record by finishing with a 209, breaking the previous record set by Georgia State's Cathrine Madsen in 2008.

UNCW Results: 6. Annette Lyche (76-73-72=221); T-15. Alaina Yeatts (80-74-77=231); 25. Mallory Warrick (72-81-85=238); 36. Chandler Danielson (81-84-88=253).

Team Results: 1. College of Charleston (302-290-289=881); 2. Elon (295-298-306=899); 3. Delaware (303-299-298=900); 4. James Madison (310-306-299=915); 5. William & Mary (307-307-308=922); 6. UNCW (306-312-322=940); 7. Towson (317-312-322=951); 8. Hofstra (335-333-345=1013).

Individual Leaders: 1. Andrea Slane (Delaware) 71-71-67=209; T-2. Laura Fuenfstueck (CofC) 76-71-70=217; T-2. Heather Munro (Elon) 71-70-76=217; 4. Louise Olsson (CofC) 75-72-71=218; 5. Mary Chandler Bryan (CofC) 73-71-76=220; 6. Annette Lyche (UNCW) 76-73-72=221; 7. Kelsey Badmaev (Elon) 73-76-73=222; T-8. Laura Gomez (JMU) 79-73-72=224; T-8. Kelsey Solan (JMU) 74-77-73=224; T-10. Shabril Brewer (JMU) 74-75-78=227; T-10. Alessandra Liu (W&M) 72-78-77=217.