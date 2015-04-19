Diamond Hawks run win streak to 10 games

UNCW Press Release

HEMPSTEAD, New York – Casey Golden delivered a two-out, two-run double in the top of the ninth to lift UNCW to a 5-3 win over Hofstra on Sunday and complete a sweep of the Pride at University Field.

The Seahawks improved to 28-8 overall and 11-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association with their 10th straight victory. The Pride, meanwhile, dropped to 13-22 and 3-12 in the league.

Reliever Will Shepley (4-0) picked up the win, striking out two and walking one over two shutout innings.

Brendan Mulligan (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing two runs on four hits in 3.1 innings of relief.

Golden was joined by Steven Linkous and Luke Dunlap with two hits apiece.

Brian MacDonald paced HU with two hits.

Up next: The Seahawks host North Carolina on Wednesday, Apr. 22, at 6 p.m.

How it happened: In the ninth, Zack Canada led off the inning with a pinch-hit single and Linkous followed with a single two batters later. A bunt moved both runners up for Golden, who lined a 3-0 offering into left center for a double and plate the go-ahead runs.

Inside the box score: UNCW pitchers allowed just one leadoff hitter to reach safely (1-9) while UNCW did so in five innings … Both teams had three, two-out hits … Both teams combined to go 4-19 with RISP.

Notes: The Seahawks 10-game winning streak is the longest since the program-record 21-game winning streak in 2008 … UNCW starter Josh Roberson struck out three in a career-long 5.1 innings … The sweep was also UNCW's first sweep of the Pride at University Field since 2008 … Stupienski ran his on-base streak to 25 straight games … Luke Dunlap extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 12 … Golden finished the series hitting .400 with four doubles and a home run, he knocked in six runs.