McDowell leads Diamond Hawks past Hofstra 8-6

UNCW press release

HEMPSTEAD, New York – Robbie Thorburn and Kennard McDowell both homered as UNCW rallied for an 8-6 win over Hofstra on Saturday at University Field to win the Colonial Athletic Association series.

The win was the ninth in-a-row for the Seahawks, who improved to 27-8 overall and 10-1 in the CAA. The Pride, meanwhile, dropped to 13-21 and 3-11.

Zach Shields led the Seahawks with three hits while Thorburn and McDowell added two apiece. Thorburn's third homer of the season came in the fifth inning while McDowell's, a three-run shot, gave UNCW its first lead of the game, 5-3, in a four-run seventh. Casey Golden added a pair of doubles.

Brian MacDonald collected three hits for HU while Brett Johnson and Ryan Donovan homered. David Liederman added two hits for the Pride. Donovan's homer was a two-run pinch hitter shot in the seventh.

UNCW starter Ryan Fosters (4-0) stayed perfect on the season, allowing five runs, four earned, on eight hits over 6.2 innings. Jared Gesell posted his fourth save of the season, striking out three of the five batters he faced.

Starter Alec Eisenberg (3-3) took the loss after allowing four runs on eight hits in six-plus innings.

Up next: The series concludes on Sunday with an 11:30 a.m. start.

How it happened: McDowell's second home run of the season proved to be the difference as the Seahawks gained a 5-3 lead in the seventh inning. UNCW added to its lead later in the inning as Steven Linkous tripled to rightfield and trotted home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Shields.

Inside the box score: UNCW managed to get its leadoff hitter on base just once on the afternoon … Zack Canada drove in a run with a pinch hit double in the eighth … Seahawk pitchers posted 10 strikeouts, including six against the 2-3-4 hitters in the HU lineup … UNCW outscored HU, 6-3, over the final three innings.

Notes: The Seahawks halted a two-series losing streak to Hofstra … UNCW is now 17-5 when opponents score the first run … UNCW has 29 homers on the season after hitting 27 last season … UNCW is now 30-9 all-time against Hofstra … 10 conference wins for the Seahawks match their season total from last year … UNCW's current nine-game winning streak is the longest since 2009.