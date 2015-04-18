Seahawks in 6th after two round at CAA golf Championship

UNCW Press Release

SOUTHPORT, North Carolina – Junior Annette Lyche (Baerum, Norway) shot a one-over par round of 73 to lead UNCW during the second round of the 2015 Colonial Athletic Association Women's Golf Championship at St. James Plantation on Saturday afternoon.

The Seahawks dropped two spots in the team standings to sixth place after carding a 312 team score in the second round. College of Charleston posted a 290 team score to take over the team lead with a +16 mark entering the final round. Elon is just one stroke behind the Cougars in the team standings after firing a 298 team score in the second round.

Lyche, who carded a 76 in the first round on Friday, moved into a tie for sixth place after posting a three-stroke improvement on Saturday.

Senior Mallory Warrick (Fike H.S./Wilson, N.C.) fell to a share of 13th place after carding an 81 in the second round, which was nine strokes higher than her opening round total. Freshman Alaina Yeatts (Trinity School/Durham, N.C.) posted a six-stroke improvement on her opening round with a score of 74, moving her to a tie for 15th place.

Freshman Kayla Thompson (West Bladen H.S./Clarkton, N.C.) carded an 84 in the second round while freshman Chandler Danielson (West Henderson H.S./Etowah, N.C.) rounded out the Seahawks' performance with an 84 in Saturday's round.

“While we dropped two spots in the standings, I am proud of our team,” UNCW Coach Cindy Ho said. “Annette and Alaina bounced back and posted solid rounds. Mallory got off to a rough start and struggled with her timing, but I am really proud of how she kept fighting and finished the last eight holes with a one-under par mark.

“Kayla and Chandler gave it their best effort,” Coach Ho continued. “We tried to rest Kayla for two weeks and give her knee some rest. She was able to play through the pain yesterday, but today was tough. It does not appear to look good for Kayla to play tomorrow. But, we will come out fighting tomorrow and try to finish on a positive note.”

The final round of the CAA Championship will begin on Sunday morning with a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m.

Notes: Lyche and Warrick are tied for second in the tournament with six birdies … Warrick leads all players with a -3 score on par-5 holes through two rounds … She is also even par on par-3 holes through two rounds of the tournament, which is tied for second … The Seahawks have posted 21 birdies through two rounds, which is tied for second in the tournament with Elon.

UNCW Results: T-6. Annette Lyche (76-73=149); T-13. Mallory Warrick (72-81=153); T-15. Alaina Yeatts (80-74=154); 32. Kayla Thompson (78-84=162); 35. Chandler Danielson (81-84=165).

Team Results: 1. College of Charleston (302-290=592); 2. Elon (295-298=593); 3. Delaware (303-299=602); 4. William & Mary (307-307=614); 5. James Madison (310-306-616); 6. UNCW (306-312=618); 7. Towson (317-312=629); 8. Hofstra (335-333=668).

Individual Leaders: 1. Heather Munro (Elon) 71-70=141; 2. Andrea Slane (Delaware) 71-71=142; 3. Mary Chandler Bryan (COFC) 73-71=144; T-4. Laura Fuenfstueck (COFC) 76-71=147; T-4. Louise Olsson (COFC) 75-72=147; T-6. Kelsey Badmaev (Elon) 73-76=149; T-6. Shabril Brewer (JMU) 74-75=149; T-6. Annette Lyche (UNCW) 76-73=149; 9. Alessandra Liu (W&M) 72-78=150; 10. Kelsey Solan (JMU) 74-77=151.