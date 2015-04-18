UNCW men's tennis upset by Cougars

UNCW Press Release

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia – Fourth-seeded College of Charleston seized the early point and then added wins in the final three singles matches to stun No. 63 and top-seeded UNCW, 4-3, in the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Men's Tennis Championship on Saturday at William & Mary's Millie West Tennis Facility.

The Seahawks now stand 11-8 on the season following the loss to the Cougars and wait to hear on a possible at-large berth into the NCAA Regionals. UNCW has appeared in the NCAA Championships five of the last six years.

CofC, meanwhile, advances to Sunday's championship match against No. 3 seed William & Mary at 2 p.m.

The Cougars won a pair of close matches at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles to grab the early momentum with the doubles point. Charlie Ghriskey and Zach Lewis edged UNCW's Santtu Leskinen and Xander Veys, 8-5, at the No. 2 position before Josh Record and Rodrigo Encinas slipped past Taylor Cramer and Zach Hublitz, 8-7 (4), at No. 3 for the 1-0 advantage.

The Seahawks responded, however, and snatched the momentum back by winning the first three singles matches for a 3-1 lead.

Senior Sam Williams bounced Encinas, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 2 singles and Leskinen handled Brice Allanic, 6-3, 6-2, at the top of the lineup for a 2-1 advantage. Junior Christiaan Van der Burgh tacked on the third point with a 7-5, 6-1, decision over Ghriskey at No. 3 singles.

The Cougars began their comeback with a 6-4, 7-6 (4), victory by Lewis over Hublitz at No. 5 singles and junior Garrett Gordon's 6-5, 7-6 (6), victory over UNCW freshman Andres Torres at No. 6 knotted the score at 3-all.

Sophomore Vasily Kichigan then delivered the match-clincher by outlasting UNCW freshman Xander Veys, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, at No. 4 singles.

The loss denied UNCW its fifth CAA men's crown in seven years.