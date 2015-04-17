Diamond Hawks extend winning streak to eight games

UNCW Press Release

HEMPSTEAD, New York – Casey Golden's two-run home run in the eighth inning broke a 6-all deadlock and lifted UNCW to an 8-7 win over Hofstra on Friday at University Field.

The win extended UNCW's winning streak to eight game and raised its record to 26-8 overall and 9-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Pride saw their modest two-game winning streak halted and dipped to 13-20 and 3-10.

Golden helped lead a 15-hit offense for the Seahawks, going 2-for-5 with a double and his fourth homer of the season. He led the Seahawks with three runs batted in. Steven Linkous held game-high honors with four hits while Luke Dunlap added three hits.

Reliever Jordan Ramsey (3-1) picked up the win for UCW. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks over three innings. He finished with three strikeouts.

Dalton Rouleau collected three hits to lead HU while Brett Johnson and Brian MacDonald both added two hits. Johnson and MacDonald each homered to fuel the bottom of the Pride lineup.

Reliever Brendan Mulligan (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing a run on two hits and a walk over 2.2 innings.

Up next: The series continues on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start.

How it happened: In the UNCW eighth, Zach Shields was hit by a pitch with one out and advanced into scoring position with his 12th stolen base of the season. Golden stepped up and send a 1-1 offering from reliever Chris Weiss over the wall in left center for an 8-6 lead.

Inside the box score: UNCW went 6-for-13 with RISP while Hofstra was 4-for-10 … Linkous had three of UNCW's nine, two-out hits … The Seahawks have outscored their opponents, 54-10, in the eighth inning.

Notes: The eight-game winning streak is a season high … UNCW evened its road record at 4-4 and improved to 9-7 when tied or trailing after seven innings … The victory was also UNCW's eighth straight in one-run decisions … Linkous leads the team with 15 multiple hit games.