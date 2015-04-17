Seahawk women's golf in 4th place after first-round of CAA Championships

UNCW Press Release

SOUTHPORT, North Carolina – Senior Mallory Warrick (Fike H.S./Wilson, N.C.) carded an even-par 72 as UNCW opened the 2015 Colonial Athletic Association Women's Golf Championship in fourth place at St. James Plantation on Friday afternoon.

The Seahawks, who are attempting to win their fifth CAA championship, posted an opening round score of 306 and trails first-place Elon by 11 strokes. College of Charleston tallied a 302 team score while Delaware finished one stroke behind the Cougars after a 303 team score in the first round.

Warrick, who was named as the CAA Golfer of the Week on Tuesday, opened her round strong by posting five birdies in the first nine holes. However, she recorded a bogey on the 10th hole before shooting a double bogey on the 15th hole to finish with an even-par round.

Junior Annette Lyche (Baerum, Norway) earned a share of 11th place after the first round by firing a four-over par score of 76. She posted three birdies in the first round, including back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes.

Freshman Kayla Thompson (West Bladen H.S./Clarkton, N.C.) shot a six-over par score of 78 in the first round to tie for 18th place while fellow freshman Alaina Yeatts (Trinity School/Durham, N.C.) followed with an 80 to claim a share of 26th place.

Freshman Chandler Danielson (West Henderson H.S./Etowah, N.C.) ended the first round in a tie for 28th place after carding an 81 in the opening round.

The second round of the CAA Championship will take place on Saturday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Notes: UNCW posted 12 birdies in the opening round to lead all teams … The Seahawks were also a combined +3 on par-3 holes, which led all teams … Warrick led all players with five birdies in the opening round while Thompson was tied for third among all players by recording a par score on 13 holes.

UNCW Results: T-3. Mallory Warrick 72 (E); T-11. Annette Lyche 76 (+4); T-18. Kayla Thompson 78 (+6); T-26. Alaina Yeatts 80 (+8); T-28. Chandler Danielson 81 (+9).

Team Results: 1. Elon 295 (+7); 2. Charleston 302 (+14); 3. Delaware 303 (+15); 4. UNCW 306 (+18); 5. William & Mary 307 (+19); 6. James Madison 310 (+22); 7. Towson 317 (+29); 8. Hofstra 335 (+47).

Individual Leaders: T-1. Heather Munro (Elon) 71; T-1. Andrea Slane (Delaware) 71; T-3. Mallory Warrick (UNCW) 72; T-3. Alessandra Liu (W&M) 72; T-5. Mary Chandler Bryan (COFC) 73; T-5. Kelsey Badmaev (Elon) 73; T-7. Kelsey Solan (JMU) 74; T-7. Shabril Brewer (JMU) 74; T-7. Hilda Kristjansdottir (Elon) 74; 10. Louise Olsson (COFC) 75.