UNCW men's soccer to hold 3rd Annual Harry's game

The UNCW men's soccer team excels on the field, but they also give back to the community.

Saturday The Seahawks will take on Wake Forest at 7 p.m. in the programs 3rd annual Harry's Game. All proceeds benefiting the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth TopSoccer Program for kids with special needs and Special Olympics of New Hanover County.

"Special Olympics is something that we would like to support in our community. It's for kids with all disabilities; my son Harry has Down syndrome. But we are trying to bring awareness to all types who have special challenges," said Seahawk head coach Aidan Heaney.

Last year UNCW beat N.C. State 2-0 behind goals from Jamie Dell and Jack Ward.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for youths 15-under. UNCW has raised close to $10,000 the last two years.

