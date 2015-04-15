UNCW men's tennis takes home CAA honors

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The No. 63-ranked UNCW men's tennis team has collected numerous All-Conference honors once again heading into this week's 2015 Colonial Athletic Association Tennis Championships in Williamsburg, Va.

Juniors Santtu Leskinen and Christiaan Van der Burgh have been named First-Team All-CAA and eighth-year skipper Mait DuBois was selected CAA Coach-of-the-Year for the third straight season, headlining UNCW's honorees.

"We're very appreciative of the recognition by the CAA,” said DuBois. “We have a lot of respect for our fellow CAA schools and it makes these awards very special. I'm very proud of our four players who were selected to the All-Conference team. They all work very hard and I know will take a lot of pride in these awards."

Overall, UNCW, 10-7 in dual matches this spring, landed six sports on the All-CAA squad. The top-seeded Seahawks face No. 8 Delaware in the first of four quarterfinal matches on Friday at 3 p.m. at William & Mary's Millie West Tennis Facility.

Leskinen, from Helsinki, Finland, fashioned a 10-4 record at three different positions this spring for the Seahawks and Van der Burgh, from Stellenbosch, South Africa, finished with a 6-10 mark, playing 13 matches at No. 1 singles. Van der Burgh also garnered First-Team All-CAA in doubles with senior Sam Williams.

"This is Santtu's second All-CAA award and his first in singles,” said DuBois. “He has continued to get better and better through the year and has stepped up for us in a big way. He is very deserving of the recognition and has had an excellent year.

"It is Christiaan's first All-CAA award. For him to receive first team in singles and doubles is the result of a lot of hard work and hours. He has really come a long way and he is still getting better every day."

"Sam (Williams) has now received All-CAA recognition in each of his four years. That puts him on a very small list of players to reach that feat. With all the great players we have had here, only one other player has ever achieved that."

Freshman Xander Veys of Mortsel, Belgium, enjoyed a solid rookie season for the Seahawks and earned Second-Team laurels with a 7-7 ledger. "Xander is one of only two freshmen to make the All Conference team. That is quite an accomplishment, and we are very proud of him. "

Senior Zach Hublitz was one of eight players recognized on the All-Academic unit after posting a 3.9 grade point average. The Vienna, Va., netter is majoring in Accounting with a Spanish minor. DuBois, meanwhile, collected his fourth Coach-of-the-Year recognition.

"I'm very appreciative and humbled by being selected Coach of the Year,” DuBois said. “There are so many excellent coaches in our league and to be selected by your peers is especially rewarding. I have been fortunate to surround our program with excellent assistant coaches (Alex Wetherell and P.J. Langone) and players. I'm very thankful to them and it is truly a pleasure to work with all of them."

2015 CAA Men's Tennis Championship Schedule | Williamsburg, Va.

Friday, April 17, 2015

Match #1: No. 1 UNCW vs. No. 8 Delaware, 3:00 p.m.

Match #2: No. 4 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 James Madison, 3:00 p.m.

Match #3: No. 2 Elon vs. No. 7 Drexel, 6:00 p.m.

Match #4: No. 3 William & Mary vs. No. 6 Hofstra, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 18, 2015

Match #5: Winner Match #1 vs. Winner Match #2 Match #6: Winner Match #3 vs. Winner Match #4

Sunday, April 19, 2015

Match #7: Winner Match #5 vs. Winner Match #6