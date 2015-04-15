North Brunswick to name Brock new football coach

North Brunswick has a new football coach. Larry Brock will take over the head coaching duties of the Scorpions pending school board approval.

Brock comes to North Brunswick after spending the past four years as the head coach at Western Harnett. He led the Eagles to a 14-31 record, and made the playoffs just once in 2013.

Brock, who is a 1997 South Brunswick graduate, replaces Garry Bishop, who announced his retirement last month after 25 seasons.

He takes over a Scorpions program that finished 6-and-6 a year ago, and made it to the second-round of the playoffs.

