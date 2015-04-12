Diamond Hawks complete sweep of Tribe

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Zach Shields drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and Andy Austin started a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the ninth, as UNCW rallied again for a 6-5 win and a series sweep of William & Mary on Sunday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks trailed 5-2 in the eighth and scored four runs, capped by Shields' single, to win their seventh straight game, a season high, and improve to 25-8 overall and 8-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Tribe dropped to 14-14 overall and 6-6 with the loss.

Jared Gesell (2-0) picked up the win in relief for the Seahawks while W&M reliever Charlie Fletcher was tagged with the loss to fall to 3-1.

Robbie Thorburn came off the bench with two hits, including a game-tying two-run single in the eighth inning. Steven Linkous, Shields and Terence Connelly each added two hits for UNCW.

Ryan Hissey knocked in three runs, all coming on a homer in the third inning; it was his eighth of the season. Charley Gould added two hits for the Tribe and connected on his 10th home run of the season.

Up next: The Seahawks visit East Carolina on April 14 for a 6:30 p.m. game.

How it happened: Nine Seahawk hitters made their way to the plate in the four-run eighth. Luke Dunlap and Connelly opened the inning with walks off Fletcher and Austin followed with a RBI double for the first run. Thorburn then delivered the tying hit one batter later. Kennard McDowell reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on an infield single by Linkous. Shields followed with a single to center that plated McDowell with the go-ahead run.

How it happened II: In the ninth, the Tribe had runners on second and third and one out and UNCW intentionally walked the bases loaded. Gesell was able to induce a ground ball to first base where Austin started a game-ending 3-6-3 double play.

Inside the box score: W&M landed its leadoff hitter on base safely in 4-of-9 innings, UNCW just 2-of-8 … Connelly had two of UNCW's five, two-out hits … The Tribe was held to 2-of-8 hitting with RISP … Austin Magestro held W&M to one run over 3.2 innings of relief.

Notes: The seven-game winning streak is a season-high for UNCW and the Seahawks improved to 22-4 at home … The sweep was UNCW's second in conference play and their fifth overall … UNCW improved to 6-7 when trailing after seven innings and is now 7-2 in one-run games … The Seahawks have won their last seven straight one-run games … With four runs in the eighth, UNCW has now outscored its opponents, 52-9, in that inning … The Seahawks also upped their record to 16-5 when the opponent scores first.