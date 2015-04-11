Diamond Hawks extend win streak to six games

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Luke Dunlap's two-out RBI double ignited a two-out rally as UNCW stormed back for a 5-1 win over William & Mary to win the series on Saturday at Brooks field.

The Seahawks tied their longest winning streak of the season with their sixth straight win and improved to 24-8 overall and 7-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Tribe, meanwhile, dropped to 14-17 and 6-5 with their third consecutive loss.

Dunlap was joined by Casey Golden and Kennard McDowell with two-hit games as UNCW out-hit the Tribe, 11-8.

Reliever Jordan Ramsey (2-1) picked up the win after striking out two and allowing one hit in two innings of work. UNCW starter Ryan Foster didn't figure in the decision despite holding W&M to a one run on seven hits and a walk over a season-high seven innings. He finished with four strikeouts and rolled a pair of ground ball double plays to end innings.

Tribe starter Nick Brown (4-1) suffered his first loss of the season. Brown surrendered two runs on seven hits over 7.1 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Josh Smith and Ryan Hall had two hits apiece to pace the W&M lineup.

Up next: The series concludes on Sunday with a 2 p.m. start.

How it happened: In the eighth inning, UNCW erupted for four runs on five hits, all with two outs, to take a 5-1 lead. Golden singled and stole second and with two outs, Dunlap doubled inside the third base bag to plate Golden and make it 2-1. UNCW then collected three consecutive two-out RBI singles by Brian Mims, Andy Austin and McDowell.

Inside the box score: All five UNCW runs came with two out … Foster and Ramsey allowed the leadoff hitter to reach safely just once on the afternoon, and that was on an error on the first batter of the game … W&M went 1-for-5 with RISP … The Seahawks had their leadoff batter on base in 4-of-8 innings and finished with seven two-out hits.

Notes: The series win is UNCW's third in conference play (Northeastern, Towson) … UNCW is now 71-25 all-time in the series … The Seahawks are now 5-7 when trailing after seven innings and have outscored their opponents, 48-7, in the eighth inning … Gavin Stupienski extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a second inning single … Zach Shields has a career-high nine-game on base streak … UNCW is 8-2 in its last 10 games … The pitching staff has compiled a 2.54 ERA and held opponents to a .217 batting average … Josh Roberson will make his second career start for UNCW on Sunday.