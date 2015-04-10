Linkous and Dunlap lead Diamond Hawks past Tribe

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Steven Linkous and Luke Dunlap both had three hits and scored three runs as UNCW topped William & Mary, 10-1, in a Colonial Athletic Association series opener on Friday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks improved to 23-8 overall and 6-1 in the league with their fifth consecutive win. The Tribe, meanwhile, dropped to 14-16 and 6-4 with the road loss.

Nick Monroe (3-1) picked up the win for UNCW with six strong innings. Monroe allowed a run on five hits and three walks while striking out five.

Linkous, who also connected on his first career home run, upped his batting average to .341 with the three-hit outing; it was his team-leading 13th multiple hit game. Brian Mims and Kennard McDowell both added two hits and UNCW out-hit the Tribe, 14-7.

W&M starter Jason Inghram (1-5) took the loss, allowing six runs, five earned, on eight hits and a walk.

Cullen Large, Charley Gould and Tim Hoehn each had two hits. Hoehn belted his first homer of the season to tie the game in the second inning.

Up next: The Seahawks and Tribe continue the series on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start. Saturday will also serve as “Be the Match” Day as people will have the opportunity to join the national bone marrow registry prior to the game.

How it happened: The Seahawks broke open a 2-1 game with four runs in the fifth inning. Brian Mims plated the first run with a single and Gavin Stupienski plated the second run with a ground out and Dunlap doubled in the third run. He would score from second one batter later on a W&M error.

Inside the box score: The Seahawks landed their leadoff hitter on base in 5-of-8 innings and four times they scored … UNCW pitches held W&M hitless (0-7) with RISP … Twice the Tribe left the bases loaded … W&M went 1-for-9 with two outs and 2-for-15 with runners on base.

Notes: Gavin Stupienski extended his on base streak to 20 games … Monroe has won his last two decisions and owns a 3.45 ERA over his last three starts … UNCW improved to 20-4 at home this season … The Seahawks have outscored their opponents, 50-20, in the fifth inning … In UNCW's last 10 games (8-2 record), opponents are hitting just .213 and Seahawk hurdles have compiled a 2.64 ERA.