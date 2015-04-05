Warrick leads UNCW women's golf at Bryan National Collegiate

UNCW Press Release

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – Senior Mallory Warrick (Fike H.S./Wilson, N.C.) posted her best round of the weekend by carding a six-over-par 78 as UNCW finished play at the Bryan National Collegiate in 17th place after the final round at the Bryan Park Champions Course on Sunday afternoon.

Led by Warrick, who finished in a tie for 62nd place, the Seahawks posted a 326 team score in the final round to hold their team standing for the third straight day. Virginia claimed the team title after edging Wake Forest in a two-hole playoff after the two Atlantic Coast Conference rivals finished in a tie for first place with identical +36 scores.

While Warrick paced the Seahawks during the three-day tournament, junior Annette Lyche (Baerum, Norway) also tallied her best round of the weekend by carding a 79 (+7) in the final round to finish with a share of 76th place after posting a three-round score of 242.

Freshman Alaina Yeatts (Trinity School/Durham, N.C.) closed out the tournament by recording an 84 for a three-round total of 245, which earned 83rd place. Freshman Chandler Danielson (West Henderson H.S./Etowah, N.C.) rounded out the Seahawks' efforts at the tournament after tallying an 85 in the third round.

The Seahawks were without freshman Kayla Thompson (West Bladen H.S./Clarkton, N.C.), who was forced to withdraw from the tournament after a knee injury.

“It was tough with half of our scoring out of the lineup today,” UNCW Coach Cindy Ho said, referring to the absence of Thompson and junior Meghan Theiss (Oldham County H.S./LaGrange, Ky.) from the lineup. “We are struggling with only having two players [Lyche and Warrick] with any significant college playing experience.

“While it is giving other players an opportunity to compete, we need to improve in every phase of the game and be consistent if we want to be competitive,” Coach Ho added. “But, we are going to find a way to get through this situation.”

The Seahawks will play their final lone home tournament of the Spring season next weekend by hosting the River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C. The two-day tournament will feature 36 holes on Saturday before a round of 18 holes on Sunday.

UNCW Results: T-62. Mallory Warrick (79-80-78=237); T-76. Annette Lyche (81-82-79=242); 83. Alaina Yeatts (79-82-84=245); 95. Chandler Danielson (93-86-85=264).

Team Standings: 1. Virginia* (297-302-301=900); 2. Wake Forest (298-301-301=900); 3. Vanderbilt (300-306-296=902); 4. Florida (302-311-291=904); 5. Florida State (306-300-299=905); 6. Kentucky (304-302-300=906); T-7. Louisville (304-311-294=909); T-7. Notre Dame (309-299-301=909); 9. Auburn (299-305-307=911); 10. Michigan State (302-303-307=912); 11. Northwestern (305-307-305=917); 12. NC State (310-305-305=920); 13. Charleston (311-313-299=923); 14. North Carolina (313-307-314=934); 15. GRU Augusta (312-318-305=935); 16. Penn State (314-318-308=940); 17. UNCW (323-330-326=979); 18. UNCG (337-328-333=998).

* - Wins on two-hole playoff

Individual Leaders: 1. Briana Mao (Virginia) 70-74-72=216 (E); T-2. Sierra Sims (Wake Forest) 72-76-69=217 (+1); T-2. Kelli Murphy (Auburn) 72-76-69=217 (+1); T-4. Karolina Vlckova (Florida) 70-80-70=220 (+4); T-4. Jenny Hahn (Vanderbilt) 76-69-75=220 (+4).