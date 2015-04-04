Diamond Hawks sweep Bulldogs

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Steven Linkous scored three runs, including the eventual game-winner in the eighth inning, as UNCW finished off a sweep of visiting UNC Asheville with a 3-2 win on Saturday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks raised their record to 21-8 with the win and improved to 19-4 at home. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, dropped their third straight to dip to 15-17.

Reliever Will Shepley (3-0) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief while Jared Gesell posted this third save of the season after striking out the side in the ninth and stranding the tying run at second base.

UNC Asheville's Zack Wiseman (0-1) took the loss after walking Linkous, the only batter he faced, to open the eighth inning. Starter Joe Zayatz held UNCW to two runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Linkous and Zach Shields headed the UNCW offense, both with two hits. Casey Golden, who drove in Linkous in the eighth, finished with two runs batted.

Asheville managed just four hits on the game, none for extra bases.

Up next: The Seahawks open a 5-game week with a road test at NC Central on April 7. First-pitch is set for 6 p.m.

How it happened: In the eighth, Linkous drew a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch by reliever Nick Schavone. Golden then worked the count before singling to right and plating Linkous for a 3-2 lead.

Inside the box score: The Seahawk bullpen, led by Josh Roberson, allowed just two hits and a pair of walks over the final 6.2 innings … Roberson tied his career-high with seven strikeouts over 4.2 innings of shutout baseball … Both teams landed their leadoff hitter on base twice … UNCA was 0-for-10 with RISP and 0-9 with two outs … UNCW finished 3-for-11 with two outs.

Notes: The sweep was UNCW's fourth of the season … UNCW now leads the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 5-1 … UNCW's bullpen held UNCA to a .133 batting average, walked just three and struck out 19 in 13.1 innings … Linkous now leads the team with 12 multiple-hit games … The Seahawks are now 13-5 when the opponent scores first and 19-0 when leading after eight innings … UNCW is 4-2 in one-run games and have won four straight.