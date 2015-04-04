UNCW men take Championship at Colonial Relays

UNCW press release

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia – Behind a tremendous effort in the relays on Saturday, UNCW's men's track and field program took first place at the 50th edition of the Colonial Relays, hosted by William & Mary, at Zable Stadium.

The Seahawk women finished second behind Villanova of the Big East Conference.

The men trailed host William & Mary until the relays started and the Seahawks posted a third-place finish in the4x100, won the 4x200 with a season-best time of 1:27.50 and then placed third in the 4x400. UNCW took the lead with a win in the Sprint Medley Relay.

The Seahawks completed a sweep of the Sprint Medley Relay when the women's team posted a school-record time of 3:59.19, eclipsing the previous time of 4:00.34 set last spring at the Florida Relays.

Cam Walton finished second in the Triple Jump (48-1.25 feet) while Brad Hollowell and Andy Jung tied for fourth in the Pole Vault with a height of 15-1.

In the women's Shot Put, Alexis Dickerson (39-10) led a 1-2-3 finish for the Seahawks as she was followed by Maddie Martin (39-8.50) and Sam Miller (39-1) in second and third, respectively.

UNCW next competes at the Bill Carson Invitational, hosted by East Carolina, in Greenville, N.C., on April 10-11.