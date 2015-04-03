Hammerheads and Independence play to 1-1 draw

Wilmington Hammerheads Press Release

Wilmington, NC – Wilmington Hammerheads FC and the Charlotte Independence finished with a 1-1 draw at Legion Stadium on Friday night. Hammerheads forward Nick Zimmerman tallied his first goal of the season and of the night off a penalty kick in the 43rd minute, followed by Enzo Martinez equalizing the score for Charlotte in the 71st minute.

Zimmerman had his first attempt of the night in under a minute of play going one-on-one with Charlotte goalkeeper John Berner, resulting in a high shot to the right of the goal. Charlotte's Ryan Finley responded moments later with a shot on Hammerheads goalkeeper Larry Jackson that set the pace of the night for both teams. Minutes later, Finley made contact off a far cross for a header on goal, but Jackson refused to allow access.

Hammerheads defender Anthony Peters had his chance at a goal attempt following a breakaway but was denied the opportunity following an offsides call. After several attempts from both sides, it was after Wilmington's Andrae Campbell was brought down in the box resulting in a penalty kick that put the Hammerheads on the board. Zimmerman hammered a hard ball into the back of the net past Berner to take the lead for the Hammerheads right before the end of the first half.

After the half, Finley continued to take attempts to try and decrease the one point deficit for Charlotte, but struggled to find the net. Seconds following his entry into the game in the second half, Hammerheads midfielder Marc Godelman was close to securing a second goal for Wilmington in the 64th minute after Berner came off his line and he volleyed a soft ball over his head that rolled near the penalty area before being cleared out of bounds. It was the 71st minute that Martinez scored his first goal of the season and tied the match for Charlotte on a low ball that slipped beneath Jackson on the dive.

The intensity was clear on the field as both teams looked to find another goal before the end of the match to claim their first victories of the regular season. Ultimately, each side earned one point in the league standings and will meet on the pitch against one another two more times during the regular season.

The Hammerheads travel north on Friday, April 10 to take on the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium and then the New York Red Bulls II on Sunday, April 12 at Red Bull Arena. Wilmington fans can join the Hammerheads organization at Carolina Ale House both nights to watch the team live on the road. For more information regarding Wilmington Hammerheads FC, please contact (910) 777-2111 or visit www.wilmingtonhammerheads.com.