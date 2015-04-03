UNCW baseball picks up win number 20

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Kennard McDowell pounded out three hits while Ryan Foster and Jordan Ramsey combined to limit UNC Asheville to five hits as the Seahawks topped the Bulldogs, 4-3, on Friday to win the non-conference series at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks raised their record to 20-8 while the Bulldogs dropped to 15-16.

Ryan Foster (3-0) picked up the win for UNCW, limiting Asheville to two runs on three hits over 6.1 innings, he did walk a career-high six, but struck out four. Ramsey nailed down his sixth save of the season.

Lucas Clarke (3-4) suffered the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, over 4.1 innings. He walked five, surrendered four hits and struck out one.

Hunter Bryan of Asheville was the only player in the game with two hits as the teams combined for 11.

Up next: The series concludes on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start. Saturday will also be Military Appreciation Day with special game-worn UNCW uniforms being auctioned off and the proceeds going to Step Up For Soldiers.

How it happened: The Seahawks trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth when they broke through against Clarke. McDowell began the rally with a one-out single and walk to Steven Linkous and Zach Shields loaded the bases. Clarke walked Golden to force in a run and Dunlap followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Linkous with the go-ahead run.

Inside the box score: UNC Asheville landed its leadoff hitter on base in 5-of-9 innings, but went hitless (0-7) with two outs … UNCW also went hitless with two outs (0-8) … The difference in the game was UNCW scored 3-of-4 runners from third with less than two out, UNCA was 2-of-3.

Notes: Ramsey moved into a tie for 10th all-time on UNCW's single-season saves list with six … Ramsey struck out six of the nine batters he faced … He leads the staff with 36 strikeouts in 22 innings … Foster pitched past the sixth inning for his third consecutive start … Linkous moved back into the team-lead with 12 stolen bases … UNCW drew a season-high eight walks … Both staffs combined to walk 14 batters.