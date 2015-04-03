Hammerheads add Rawls to roster

Wilmington, NC – Wilmington Hammerheads FC announced today the addition of goalkeeper Andre Rawls to their 2015 USL roster.

Rawls was previously selected by New York City FC in January's MLS SuperDraft and spent time training with the club over the last few months. The third round draft pick set a school record for career goals against average at 0.98 in three seasons during his collegiate career at Saint Mary's College.

“Andre [Rawls] is a very talented young goalkeeper that we are excited to add to our group,” said Wilmington Hammerheads FC Technical Director and Head Coach Carson Porter. “He spent the preseason with NYCFC and in just those few weeks he made massive strides. We hope he continues this rapid development here in Wilmington.”

The Hammerheads have signed Rawls to a professional contract for the USL regular season, therefore he is not on loan through their MLS affiliate NYCFC. Signing Rawls is an excellent example of the relationship that has been established between the two clubs.

Rawls joins goalkeepers Larry Jackson and Matt Glaeser on the Hammerheads roster.

“Our goalkeepers know that competition is healthy and individually they get better when they compete,” said Porter. “This is similar to going for a jog with someone who is fast and fit versus jogging on your own. It is always easier to improve when you have competition, which is what we have here with Larry [Jackson] and Andre. Larry and Andre along with the mentorship and guidance of Matt [Glaeser] make a great goalkeeping group.”

The Hammerheads are set to host the Charlotte Independence at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 3 at Legion Stadium. Ticket packages and single tickets are now available for purchase online.