Austin leads Diamond Hawks past UNC Asheville 17-5

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Andy Austin came off the bench to knock in four runs on three hits as UNCW raced past visiting UNC Asheville, 17-5, in a non-conference series opener on Thursday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks halted a brief two-game skid with the win and improved to 19-8 on the season. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 15-15.

Austin entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and contributed a RBI single as the Seahawks sent 12 hitters to the plate in an eight-run frame that turned a 5-3 deficit into an 11-5 lead. He later added an RBI single in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth.

Nick Monroe (2-1) picked up his first win since the opening weekend, lasting five innings and surrendering five runs, but just one earned. Monroe scattered six hits and walked one while striking out six.

Corey Randall (1-5), the second of seven Bulldog pitchers to take the mound, was saddled with the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, over two-plus innings of work.

Zach Canada and Nick Feight added two hits apiece for the Seahawks, who set a season-high with 17 runs scored.

Tommy Houmard led Asheville with two hits.

Up next: The series continues on Friday with a 6 p.m. start.

How it happened: UNCW's eight runs in the fifth inning were a season high as they combined five hits, three walks and a Bulldog throwing error to fuel the outburst.

Inside the box score: Despite collecting just one two-out hit, UNCW went 6-for-9 with a runner on third base and 8-for-22 with RISP … Monroe held the Bulldogs to 3-of-13 hitting with runners on base … UNCW committed six errors for the second time this season and have won both games … UNCW landed its leadoff hitter on base safely four times and that runner came around to score three times … Two of Austin's hits came with the bases loaded.

Notes: UNCW head coach Mark Scalf missed the game following a death in the family, Associate Head Coach Randy Hood stepped in for him … Seven starters in the lineup had hits, nine total players had hits for the Seahawks … The bottom five hitters in the lineup combined to for 9-for-17 … Nick Feight scored four runs while Terence Connelly crossed the plate three times … Whitman Barnes allowed two hits over three innings of shutout relief for UNCW.