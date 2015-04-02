Hanna out as West Brunswick football coach after one season

West Brunswick is looking for a new head football coach. Bob Hanna is out as the Trojans head coach after just one season.

“We would like to thank Bob for everything he did for West Brunswick,” Trojans Athletic Director Jimmy Fletcher said.

Hanna came to West Brunswick after spending the past 20 seasons as the head football coach at Irmo High School in South Carolina.

“It wasn't a mutual agreement,” Hanna said about leaving West Brunswick. “I told the boys that I would be here for three years.”

In his one season Hanna led the Trojans to a 5-7 record and a first round playoff lose to Chapel Hill.

A search for a new coach will start immediately.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.