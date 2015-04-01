Cape Fear Transportation 2040 draft plan available for public in - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear Transportation 2040 draft plan available for public input

By: Brandon Wissbaum, Assignment Manager
Residents of the Cape Fear region will be able to offer their comments on the new draft plan by visiting one of seven reional open houses, or by visiting the Cape Fear Transportation 2040 website. (Source: Raycom Media) Residents of the Cape Fear region will be able to offer their comments on the new draft plan by visiting one of seven reional open houses, or by visiting the Cape Fear Transportation 2040 website. (Source: Raycom Media)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Cape Fear Transportation 2040 draft plan will be available to the public beginning Monday, April 1. This plan will be used by federal, state and local governments to guide transportation projects in our region over the next 25 years.

Cape Fear Transportation 2040 is the federally mandated assessment of the current and future transportation needs of people and goods within the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) area.

The plan will consider all modes of transportation, including automobiles, trucks, buses, trains, airplanes, ferries, bicycles, and even walking. It will make specific recommendations for transportation projects and funding sources.

Residents of the Cape Fear region will be able to offer their comments on the new draft plan by visiting one of seven regional open houses, or by visiting the Cape Fear Transportation 2040 website.

Open house dates and locations:

  • April 2 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Forden Station
  • April 7 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Hillcrest Community Center
  • April 13 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Halyburton Memorial Park
  • April 14 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Carolina Beach Town Hall
  • April 16 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Leland Town Hall
  • April 23 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Pender County Hampstead Annex
  • April 27 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Bradley Creek Elementary School

MPOs are federally-funded organizations charged with coordinating and planning transportation projects in urbanized areas with more than 50,000 residents. The WMPO is one of 17 MPOs in North Carolina.

The WMPO consists of these 12 member agencies:

  • New Hanover County
  • Brunswick County
  • Pender County
  • City of Wilmington
  • Town of Leland
  • Town of Wrightsville Beach
  • Town of Carolina Beach
  • Town of Kure Beach
  • Town of Belville
  • Town of Navassa
  • Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority
  • NC Board of Transportation

Cape Fear Transportation 2040 will replace the current plan, Cape Fear Commutes 2035, which will expire in December 2015.

