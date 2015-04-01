Cape Fear Transportation 2040 draft plan available for public input

Residents of the Cape Fear region will be able to offer their comments on the new draft plan by visiting one of seven reional open houses, or by visiting the Cape Fear Transportation 2040 website. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Cape Fear Transportation 2040 draft plan will be available to the public beginning Monday, April 1. This plan will be used by federal, state and local governments to guide transportation projects in our region over the next 25 years.

Cape Fear Transportation 2040 is the federally mandated assessment of the current and future transportation needs of people and goods within the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) area.

The plan will consider all modes of transportation, including automobiles, trucks, buses, trains, airplanes, ferries, bicycles, and even walking. It will make specific recommendations for transportation projects and funding sources.

Residents of the Cape Fear region will be able to offer their comments on the new draft plan by visiting one of seven regional open houses, or by visiting the Cape Fear Transportation 2040 website.

Open house dates and locations:

April 2 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Forden Station

April 7 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Hillcrest Community Center

April 13 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Halyburton Memorial Park

April 14 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Carolina Beach Town Hall

April 16 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Leland Town Hall

April 23 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Pender County Hampstead Annex

April 27 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Bradley Creek Elementary School

MPOs are federally-funded organizations charged with coordinating and planning transportation projects in urbanized areas with more than 50,000 residents. The WMPO is one of 17 MPOs in North Carolina.

The WMPO consists of these 12 member agencies:

New Hanover County

Brunswick County

Pender County

City of Wilmington

Town of Leland

Town of Wrightsville Beach

Town of Carolina Beach

Town of Kure Beach

Town of Belville

Town of Navassa

Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority

NC Board of Transportation

Cape Fear Transportation 2040 will replace the current plan, Cape Fear Commutes 2035, which will expire in December 2015.

